Members of new Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE: Members of the new Punjab cabinet took oath of their office at Governor House, Lahore on Monday evening.



Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi administered oath to the new cabinet members, in a ceremony held at 5pm.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other prominent personalities attended the ceremony.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government announced a 23-member Punjab cabinet on Sunday.

According to an official document, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan was appointed provincial minister for culture and information, while Dr Yasmin Rashid was named primary and secondary healthcare minister.

The list also mentioned independent candidate Taimoor Khan, who joined the PTI government, being named as youth affairs and sports minister.

Aleem Khan was named as minister for local government, while Raja Basharat has been appointed provincial minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was assigned the post of Punjab minister for higher education and tourism.

The government also named Mehmood-ur-Rasheed as housing, urban development and public health engineering minister; Rashid Hafeez as revenue minister; and Makhdoom Hashim Bakht as finance minister, among others.