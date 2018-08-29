63,000 packets of contraband recovered from CIA centre in Badin

BADIN: More than a dozen sacks full of contraband were recovered Tuesday night from a Central Investigation Agency (CIA) centre here in the jurisdiction of the Model Town police station, authorities said.



According to police sources, a raid led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hasan Sardar Niazi last night at the CIA office resulted in the recovery of 14 sacks of contraband, which contained 63,000 packets of drugs.

Niazi added that the CIA centre had been turned into a drug den under Imdad Solangi, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP). Contraband was hoarded at the said office, he explained, adding that it was supplied district-wide from there.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Model Town police station against seven people, including the DSP, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Khan Kloi, head moharar Qadir Bukhari, and four others.

Of those named in the FIR, Bukhari and one other person were arrested, while a search for the rest of them was underway.