Wednesday Aug 29 2018
UK royal Meghan's wedding dress to go on display

REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018 - Photo: Reuters 
 

LONDON: The gown worn by Meghan Markle at her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry will go on display later this year at Windsor Castle where their lavish marriage ceremony took place in May.

The former US actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore a sleek, silk dress designed by Givenchy’s Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller at her star-studded wedding to Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

The exhibition at Windsor, which begins on Oct. 26 and runs until January, will also feature her five-meter long veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, and a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to her by the queen which has never been publicly displayed before.

A replica of the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry worn by Harry will also be displayed.

