Pakistan beat Indonesia 10-2 at Asian Games baseball

Pakistan defeated Indonesia 10-2 in baseball at the Asian Games. Photo: Twitter

JAKARTA: Pakistan registered their second win in baseball at the Asian Games 2018 when they stunned hosts Indonesia 10-2 at the Rawamangun Baseball Field.

Taking the upper hand in the game from the start, Pakistan took a 6-2 lead after the sixth innings to keep the momentum going. The tourists extended the lead to beat Indonesia 10-2.

On Tuesday Pakistan won their first game of the baseball event when they defeated Thailand 8-1.

Pakistan had earlier lost both their opening games, losing 15-0 to Japan and 16-3 to China.

The Green Shirts will next face Hong Kong on Saturday, August 31 in the men's team consolation round.