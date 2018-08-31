PIA rejects VIP culture with new 'No Protocol, No Seat Blocking' sign

The announcement comes weeks after the new Pakistan Tehreek-=e-Insaf took over the reins of the country. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that from now on it would not give any undue protocol to the VVIPs.



The national carrier in a tweet from its official handle uploaded a picture stating that all its passengers are all equally important hence no protocol or seat blocking will be exercised by the authority.

The announcement comes weeks after the new Pakistan Tehreek-=e-Insaf took over the reins of the country.

The party has long been campaigning against unnecessary protocol of government functionaries and calling for a new Pakistan which gives equal.

The step taken by the airline has been appreciated by the citizens all over the country.