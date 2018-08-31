Govt slashes petrol price by Rs2 per litre

The prices of petrol and high speed diesel were reduced by Rs2.41 and Rs6.37 per litre respectively. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday reduced petroleum prices by as much as Rs6 for the month of September, according to a notification.

The price of petrol was reduced by Rs2.41 bringing it down to Rs92.83 per litre. High speed diesel price went down by Rs6.37, after which it will be available to consumers at Rs106.57 per litre.

The rate of kerosene oil was slashed by 46 paisas, bringing it to Rs83.50 per litre. Light diesel's price was hiked by 59 paisas, taking it to Rs75.96 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on Saturday.