Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 02 2018
By
Azaz Syed

NAB grills Babar Awan over delay in Nandipur Project case: sources

By
Azaz Syed

Sunday Sep 02, 2018

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) questioned a prime minister's aide over the Nandipur Power Project case, sources said.

Dr Babar Awan, the adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs, was questioned by the anti-graft body for three hours over allegedly delaying the Nandipur Project during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) government, wherein he served as the minister of law.

Sources added that a team of the NAB's Rawalpindi chapter, led by Deputy Director Asma Chaudhry, probed him for keeping the project's file "away" for months, leading to a loss worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Dr Awan may be summoned again in this regard, sources said, adding that the investigative team was currently analysing his statement.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM