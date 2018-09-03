Sindh governor shares PM Imran’s autograph he received 40 years ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Photo: AFP/ File

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has shared an image of an autograph given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan 40 years ago.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader who was sworn-in as the 33rd Sindh governor on August 27 took to Twitter to share the image.

“Forty years ago, I took autograph from my hero Imran Khan. I became governor with the same signatures 40 years later,” he wrote.

“Cannot be more thankful to God, May Allah give me strength to build Naya Pakistan,” the Sindh governor added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Imran Ismail as the next Sindh governor after Muhammad Zubair stepped down from the post following PTI’s victory in general elections.



PTI formally announced the chairman’s approval of Ismail’s nomination as governor on August 11.

Born on January 1, 1966 in Karachi, Ismail is a businessman-turned-politician, and is one of the founding members of the ruling PTI.