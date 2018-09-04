Court reserves verdict on Hussain Lawai’s request for B-class facilities in jail

KARACHI: A banking court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on former Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) chairman Hussain Lawai’s request for B-class category in jail.



Lawai, who has been arrested in connection to a money laundering case and is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) after suffering a heart ailment in prison last month, appeared before the banking court and requested for B-class facilities.

However, the judge remarked, "Why does Lawai need B-class facilities when he is in the hospital and not jail?"

To this, Lawai’s counsel replied that his client is old and is suffering from a heart disease.

The lawyer further petitioned that accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed are also under treatment at the hospital.

The judge then remarked, “Who gave them [Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani] permission to be admitted to a hospital? We did not give them permission.”

He further observed, "No one can be shifted without informing the trial court."

“Accused are shifted by jail administration on their own,” the judge added.

The court is expected to announce its decision regarding Lawai's request for B-class facility at 1pm today with the case hearing adjourned till September 25.



Last week, a banking court had rejected bail pleas of Lawai and Taha Raza in a money laundering case.



Lawai was arrested by the FIA on July 6 in connection to a multi-billion money laundering scam.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.