Pakistan to continue to raise HR violations by Indian occupational forces in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to raise the issue of "gross and systematic human rights violations" by the occupational forces in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoK) at all international fora.

The Foreign Minister discussed the latest situation in the IoK with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and said Pakistan welcomed recommendations of the United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Report to constitute a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate human rights violations in IoK.

President AJK Sardar Masood congratulated Qureshi on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and briefed him about the latest human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While highlighting the findings of the Report of OHCHR, Masood Khan regretted that instead of addressing the concerns perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces and duly raised in the report, India exacerbated its repression in IoK with the imposition of governor rule and was continuing to resort to the brute use of force.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry and Pakistani Missions aboard to underscore the importance of the OHCHR Report and said Pakistan would continue to draw attention to the findings of the Report at international forums.

The Foreign Minister affirmed that the people and the government of Pakistan would continue to give full moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of IoK in their legitimate struggle to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.