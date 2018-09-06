SHC CJ directs session judges to plant at least 100 trees

Sindh High Court. Photo: File

KARACHI: Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Thursday, directed session judges to plant at least 100 trees.

The SHC chief justice said that every session judge will plant a sapling in the court premises.

The initiative to plant trees is a combined effort with the Department of Forestry, through which neem trees will be planted during the week, the SHC CJ added.

Last week, about 1.5 million trees were planted country-wide as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s billion tree Tsunami 2018 drive.

The purpose of the campaign was to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.



Moreover, the government has plans to pant 10 billion trees across Pakistan over the course of the next five years.