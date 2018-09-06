SC orders Punjab irrigation dept to expedite construction of Dhadhocha dam

Dadhocha is a small village near Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Punjab Irrigation Department to seek immediate approval of the Punjab Cabinet for the construction of Dhadhocha dam.



As the case's hearing went under way in the apex court today, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he would not allow any further delays in the matter.



"We will not allow bureaucratic matters to come in the way of construction of dams," remarked Justice Nisar. He further ordered the irrigation department to ascertain the cause of delay in the construction of Dhadhocha dam.

The irrigation secretary, who was present for the hearing, apprised the court that the matter had been taken over by their department. "This dam will be constructed to provide water to Rawalpindi," they said.

Noting that despite the construction ordered, issued on August 27, 2015, the dam was yet to be built, the chief justice said that those responsible for the three-year delay will be held accountable.

"We are not concerned with who has formed the government. It is a conspiracy to not provide water and those who are delaying construction of water reservoirs is part of this crime," remarked Justice Nisar.

"We will ensure that every dam in Pakistan is constructed," said the top judge.

The Supreme Court then gave the irrigation secretary till September 12 for consultations regarding the dam's construction and adjourned the case.

