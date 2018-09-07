Mazari to take action against woman accused of abusing house-help

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday, September 7, 2018, urged people to help identify a woman who can be seen thrashing an underage girl, apparently a helper. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday urged people to help identify a woman who can be seen thrashing an underage girl, apparently a helper.

Responding to a post by a citizen who uploaded the video, Mazari wrote, "Can anyone help identify who this woman is and where she is based? Need this info to act."

The clip, that has been doing rounds on the social media, shows the woman beating the girl brutally after she was infuriated because the girl made ‘more tea than needed.'

The woman hurls abuses at the girl, who seems to be a minor.

Following the verbal and physical assault, the girl can be seen crying in the video.