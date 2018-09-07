Punjab govt to induct nine more ministers, three advisers: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday decided to expand the provincial cabinet and induct more ministers, advisers and special assistants.



Nine more ministers, three advisers and five new special assistants are to be inducted in the Punjab cabinet, according to sources.

Sources said Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shoukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich and Ijaz Masih are likely to be appointed provincial members.

Abdul Haye Dasti, Faisal Hayat and Muhammad Hanif will be appointed advisers, sources added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Salman, Syed Rafaqat ZAli Gillani, Umer Farooq, Ameer Muhammad Khan and Khurram Khan Leghari are likely to be made special assistants, the sources said.

A 23-member Punjab cabinet was sworn-in on August 27.