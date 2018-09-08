Sadiq Muhammad too old to be U-19 team manager: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi says Sadiq Muhammad is not the right choice for the post of Under-19 team manager. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said Sadiq Muhammad is not the right choice for the post of Under-19 team manager.

"I respect Sadiq Muhammad but he is too old for the post," the former all-rounder said while speaking to the media in Karachi.

Stating that a young cricketer should have been appointed as Under-19 team manager, Afridi said, "Muhammad should be given some other responsibility in the Pakistan Cricket Board."

"It is better if either Misbahul Haq or Younis Khan are appointed to the post," he added.

Further, while responding to a question, Afridi said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is the last hope for change in Pakistan."

Muhammad is a former Pakistani cricketer and younger brother of batsmen Hanif and Mushtaq.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the U-19 team will be coached by Azam Khan, whereas other officials including Manager Sadiq Muhammad, Assistant Coach Muhtashim Rasheed, Fielding Coach Sadiq Faqir, Physiotherapist Usman Ghani, Trainer Saboor Ahmad and Analyst Usman Hasmi will assist the players in the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup tournament.