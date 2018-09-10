Asia Cup: Pakistan cricket team to depart for Dubai today

Monday Sep 10, 2018
LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s 16-member squad will depart for Dubai on Monday to participate in the Asia Cup.
The Pakistan squad under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed will depart from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport tonight.
The tournament will begin on September 15 with the final on September 28.
Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 and against India on September 19.
This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.
Pakistan's squad includes:
Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain)
Fakhar Zaman
Shoaib Malik
Mohammad Amir
Shadab Khan
Imam ul Haq
Shan Masood
Babar Azam
Asif Ali
Haris Sohail
Mohammad Nawaz
Fahim Ashraf
Hasan Ali
Junaid Khan
Usman Shinwari
Shaheen Afridi
