Asia Cup: Pakistan cricket team to depart for Dubai today

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s 16-member squad will depart for Dubai on Monday to participate in the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan squad under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed will depart from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport tonight.

The tournament will begin on September 15 with the final on September 28.

Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 and against India on September 19.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.



Pakistan's squad includes:

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Shoaib Malik

Mohammad Amir

Shadab Khan

Imam ul Haq

Shan Masood

Babar Azam

Asif Ali

Haris Sohail

Mohammad Nawaz

Fahim Ashraf

Hasan Ali

Junaid Khan

Usman Shinwari

Shaheen Afridi