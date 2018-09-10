Pakistani govt neglecting Kashmir issue for the first time: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday regretted that for the first time Pakistan is neglecting the Kashmir issue.



“This is the first time a Pakistani government is neglecting the Kashmir issue and we cannot allow that," the JUI-F chief said while speaking to the media.

“The government is strengthening relations with India,” Maulana Fazl claimed.

He further added, “We will bring the nation on one page in this regard."

“We will call a conference tomorrow after contacting leaders of all political and religious parties,” Fazl further said.

“The nation should not be deceived in the name of creating a state like Medina,” he asserted.

Speaking about reports that the new government is considering mulling over a review of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreement with Beijing, Maulana Fazl said, “Pak-China friendship was converted into an economical friendship for the first time.”

Every Pakistani wants Pakistan and China to enjoy good relations, he further said.

Fazl warned, “If CPEC is rolled back then it will not be good for the country.”

Continuing with his criticism of the Prime Minister Imran Khan led government, the JUI-F chief said, “A wave of inflation has hit the country.”

“Nations are not run on donations. Make policies and do work,” he stressed.

Responding to a question about the federal government’s decision to remove his brother, Zia-ur-Rehman, as commissioner Afghan refugees, Fazl said, “He is an official employee and it is the government’s decision whether to keep someone or not.”