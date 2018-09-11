PM Imran will visit Saudi Arabia soon: Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia soon.



A date for the prime minister’s visit to the Kingdom has not yet been finalised, the information minister said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that PM Imran’s first foreign tour will be to Saudi Arabia and said that preparations are under way for the premier’s tour.

“PM Imran will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," sources further said.

Further, the sources said that the premier will also perform Umrah during his visit.

On August 12, Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated PM Imran on his victory. The Saudi king also extended good will for the development and welfare of the people of Pakistan.

The Saudi crown prince had also extended wishes to PM Imran on assuming office.