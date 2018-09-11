Aitzaz apologises to Sharif family after Kulsoom Nawaz's demise

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan Tuesday apologised to the Sharif family for his controversial remarks about Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's ailment, who passed away earlier in the day after battling cancer for over a year.



Speaking to Geo News, Ahsan said that he was sorrowful over the demise of the former first lady and apologised to the Sharif family for hurting them through of his remarks.

He said Begum Kulsoom was a pious lady, adding that he was offered to express regret over his remarks but he did not do and felt sorry for that.

The PPP senator said the demise of the former first lady was a huge loss for the Sharif family and that she had rendered valuable services for democracy.

Earlier this year, Ahsan had remarked that it was said that the Harley Street Clinic in London — where Begum Kulsoom was under treatment — was owned by the Sharifs.

Alleging that the clinic only conducted bypass surgeries of human hearts, the PPP lawmaker had said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was tending to his ailing wife as a delaying tactic in corruption references against him.

These statements are considered to be the main cause of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's objection to Ahsan's nomination as the joint opposition candidate in the recently-held presidential election.

Opposition parties had several meetings to bring a consensus candidate, but PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari declined to withdraw Ahsan from the presidential race.

Later, the PPP fielded Ahsan as its candidate while Maulana Fazlur Rehman contested the election as the joint candidate of remaining opposition parties.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had also confirmed on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' that his party leadership had objections over what Ahsan said regarding Begum Kulsoom's ailment.

Iqbal had said that they had sought three names from Peoples Party but the PPP named Ahsan because they knew it would not be accepted by the PML-N.

Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid demanded Ahsan to personally apologise to Nawaz by visiting the former premier in Adiyala prison, where he is serving his term after being convicted in Avenfield properties reference.