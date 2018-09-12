PCB avoids conflict of interest in PSL draft committee

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has constituted a separate committee to decide on players category and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft in an attempt to avoid conflict of interest.



A highly placed source in PCB has told Geo.tv that the board has opted not to leave this matter on the national selection committee, and instead make a new committee.

Subsequently, a three-member committee has been formed which includes Imran Ahmed Khan - PSL’s player acquisition head along with two members from Pakistan selection committee - Waseem Haider and Wajahatullah Wasti.

“Based on feedback from the majority of the franchises, PSL tried to address conflict of interest. Category renewals of players who played in the previous season have a direct impact on retentions,” said a source.

“That’s why chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq who is linked with Lahore Qalandars and selector Tausif Ahmed who is linked with Islamabad United are not included in the committee,” the source added.

According to the process, teams will submit suggestions on categories of players with PSL and the three-member committee will review the suggestions and finalise the draft category.

On inclusion of non-cricketer Imran Ahmed Khan in the committee, the source said that it is his job as Head of Player Acquisition to finalise categories in consultation with other stakeholders.

“Draft rules, category stipulations need to be kept in mind and he is in charge of these,” the source said.