Apple unveils new smartwatch, nears 2bn devices

Apple's redesigned smartwatch. Photo: Apple

CUPERTINO: Apple unveiled a redesigned smartwatch on Wednesday as the California tech giant said it was nearing its two billionth device for its mobile operating system.



"We are about to hit a major milestone, we are about to ship our 2 billionth iOS device," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he opened a media event expected to unveil a new lineup of iPhones.

"This is astonishing, iOS has changed the way we live."

Cook said that with its fourth generation of the market-leading smartwatch, "we´re going to take Apple Watch to the next level."

Chief operating officer Jeff Williams said that "everything about (Apple Watch) has been redesigned." He added that its screen is "over 30 percent larger" than the previous generation.

One of the new features enables the watch to detect when a person falls, important for elderly users.

"Fall detection is a feature we hope you never need, but it´s really nice to know it´s there," Williams said.