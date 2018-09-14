PM House is not the property of Imran Khan: Nafisa Shah

PPP leader Mafisa Shah - file photo

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah has reacted strongly to the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s announcement that the PM House would be turned into a postgraduate educational institution.



“The PM House is not the personal property of Imran Khan. He should convert his own Bani Gala Mahal (mansion) into a university,” the PPP leader tweeted.

Shah asserted that the PM House is a state asset and belongs to the people of Pakistan and would be the residence of all future prime ministers as well. “300 canal property of Bani Gala is a very good location. Let’s start with Bani Gala Institute of Agroforestry there,” she said in another tweet.

On Thursday, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that the land on which the PM House was presently situated would be made into a postgraduate institute

