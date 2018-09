KARACHI: Sindh government allowed on Friday a relaxation of up to 15 years in age limit for doing a government job.



Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah issued a notification today, which mentioned the relaxation in the age group.

According to the notification, the increase in age limit will not be applied to Police and Public Service Commission.

The age limit relaxation is applicable from 1st July 2018 to 1st June 2022, the notification said.