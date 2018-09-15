Lahori beat Kashmir to reach final of Qalandars cricket tournament

Batting first after winning the toss in second semi-final, Lahori Qalandars posted a mammoth 184/1 in allocated 20 overs. — Geo News

LAHORE: Lahori Qalandars outclassed Kashmir Qalandars to qualify for the final of Lahore Qalandars player development program cricket tournament, where they will meet Faisalabad Qalandars on Friday evening.



Openers Tariq Nawaz and Bilal Irshad added 163 for the first-wicket partnership as Kashmiri bowlers struggled to take wickets for 17 overs.

Tariq, the only Lahori wicket to fall, scored 67 off 51 with the help of five boundaries and four shots for maximum, while Bilal Irshad remained not out with 94 off 64.

Bilal’s innings included eight boundaries and four shots over the fence.

In response, a collective economical bowling efforts by Lahoris kept the visitors away from the target and Kashmiris could only score 148/6 in 20 overs, 36 runs short of their opponent’s total.

Farzan Raja got three wickets while Dilber Hussain got two wickets to his name.

Earlier, in the first semi-final opener Mohammad Faizan scored third half century in 4th innings as Faisalabad Qalandars stormed into the final of Lahore Qalandars player development program tournament with an epic 8 wickets’ win over KP Qalandars on Thursday.

Faizan smashed 5 shots for maximum and stroked 10 boundaries to score an unbeaten 94 off 61 deliveries. Shafqatullah scored 62 off 52. As the duo helped Faisalabad Qalandars reach the target of 164 with three balls remaining.

Earlier, left-arm fast bowler Salman got three wickets as KP was restricted for 163/9 in 20 overs.

Aitzaz Khan scored 54 off 30 deliveries with the help of five sixes, but his innings couldn’t help Faisalabad post a defendable total.