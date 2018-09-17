PFF serves show-cause notice to Kaleemullah

Keleemullah - File photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has sent a show-cause notice to former national team captain Kaleemullah for allegedly undermining team’s “historic win” and tarnishing the image of PFF.



According to the notice, a copy of which has been obtained by Geo.tv, the PFF has accused Kaleemullah of violating clauses “g” and “n” of the article 2 of PFF code of conduct.

The former captain has been asked to submit an explanation on his statement by September 29.

“Instead of appreciating Pakistan Football team’s historic win (against Nepal in Asian Games), you have tried not only to undermine the performance of national Football Team but also tried to tarnish the image of PFF through your baseless statements in the media,” says the show-cause notice.

“Please explain the reasons by September 29th, 2018, as to why your case may not be referred to PFF ethics and disciplinary committee for making baseless press statements and violating article 2g and 2n of PFF code of conduct,” it added.

Kaleemullah, who is currently in Turkey, expressed his surprise over the show cause notice by PFF.

“I’m not a signatory of any contract with PFF so even if there’s any code, it doesn’t apply on me as I’m not playing in Pakistan,” Kaleem told Geo.tv

“Also, I want to ask PFF where the code of conduct is as it was never shared even while I was playing for Pakistan,” the former captain questioned.

Kaleem rejected allegations of undermining the team’s performance and said that he is against the system of PFF not against the players.

“I always wished better for the players, I only questioned the poor system of PFF which has ruined the game in the country,” Kaleemullah said.

“One official accused me of being anti-national-interest by falsely alleging that I prefer playing for a foreign club over national duty. I want PFF to explain that statement as well, isn’t such statement against code of conduct?”.