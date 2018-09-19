PIA air hostess goes missing in Canada

File photo of a PIA plane.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess has gone missing in Canada.

An airline spokesperson on Tuesday said investigation into the matter is under way.

We have informed Canadian police that the attendant, Fareeha Mukhtar, from Lahore has been missing, the spokesperson added.

On September 11, a PIA flight from Toronto returned to Lahore with one less crew member as Mukhtar went missing. Owing to this, PIA had to pay a fine as well.



However, sources said the attendant, Fareeha Mukhtar, has sought asylum in Canada.

The attendant, who was suspended a few years ago for alleged involvement in smuggling mobile phones and foreign currency, flew to Canada and sought asylum there, the sources said.

Mukhtar was banned from flying on international flights, they added.

However, the sources said through political influence, Mukhtar portrayed herself to be a resident of Karachi despite belonging to Lahore and managed to board the flight to Toronto.