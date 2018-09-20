US lauds Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism

Photo: File

WASHINGTON: The United States Department of State has acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Army against terrorists, in a report from 2017 on terrorism.

According to the report, al Qaeda and other terrorist organisations have weakened following operations by Pakistan Army in the country’s tribal areas.

It states that terrorism and related incidents in Pakistan have decreased following 2014.

However, the report by US Department of State is contrary to what is stated in policies by the US government, which suspended funding of $300 million to Pakistan after accusing the country of not taking concrete measures to eliminate terrorism.

Earlier in September, the US made the final decision to cancel another $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been halted over what the former claims is the latter's failure to take decisive action against militants.

The so-called Coalition Support Funds were part of a broader suspension in aid to Pakistan announced by US President Donald Trump at the start of the year when he accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with “nothing but lies & deceit.”