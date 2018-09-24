PM to chair first session of Council of Common Interests today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the first meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday,September 24, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the first meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday.



A seven-point agenda will be discussed in the meeting, which will take place at the Prime Minister's Office at 11am.

According to sources, the summaries to launch a countrywide cleanliness drive and streamlining the regulatory functions of the federal government will be presented for approval in the meeting.

Further, among other agenda points is the harmonisation of standards between the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and provincial food authorities.

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy 2012 along with matters pertaining to the Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will come under discussion.

Sources also informed Geo News that a summary pertaining to the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is part of the agenda of today's meeting.