SC orders to shift Hussain Lawai, Anwar and AG Majeed to jail from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered that Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed and former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai be shifted to jail from the hospital based on their medical reports.



On September 17, the Supreme Court had heard Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) petition regarding medical treatment being given to Anwar and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed. The court had formed a committee under the surgeon general of Pakistan for the medical examination of the accused.

As the top court heard the money laundering case today, the additional attorney general submitted the medical reports of Majeed, his son and Lawai, who have been arrested for involvement in the case, before the bench.

The additional attorney general informed the court, "The medical reports of all three have been submitted. The medical board has said that Anwar and Abdul Ghani Majeed can be shifted to the jail."

He continued, “Along with the report, the committee has presented its recommendations. The report states that the Omni Group chairman can be made part of investigations.”

Justice Nisar then passed comments on the medical report and said, "Thankfully he has no life threatening disease or any such ailment that he has been glued to the bed."

The chief justice then said, “Majeed’s counsel should inform us if his client wants to get his surgery done. If Anwar Majeed wants to get his surgery done we have no reservations but if not then he should be shifted to jail.”

“Tell us, whether he wants to stay in the hospital or jail,” the chief justice added.

Justice Ahsan then remarked, "Anwar Majeed is not getting an open heart surgery right now as he is waiting for the doctor's directives."

To this, the chief justice added, "If Anwar Majeed feels sick then we will get his heart surgery done."

Further, Justice Nisar said, “Is he an official guest? Shift him to the jail, he has been enjoying for over a month. I don't remember the last time anyone was admitted in the cardiology unit for as long as Anwar Majeed has been."

Regarding AG Majeed, Omni Group counsel Shahid Hamid said, "He has low hemoglobin and needs to get a hemorrhoid surgery done."

However, the chief justice said, "We do not have a conflict with you over scheduled surgeries and you may go ahead and get his surgery done but first shift both of them to jail."

"Hemorrhoids can be treated with a cream anyway," he asserted.

Justice Nisar then remarked, “As per the report, Anwar Majeed is in good health and has no heart ailment. Further, the medical report has said that both of them cannot stay in the hospital."



The CJP then directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Bashir Memon to shift Anwar and AG Majeed to the hospital when their surgeries are scheduled.

"Lawai is fit anyway and has no health problems," Justice Nisar added.

The court then ordered that all three be shifted to the jail.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari's close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August in relation to a Rs35 billion money laundering case.

Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.



The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.



Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.