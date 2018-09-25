Cairo hosts CPEC dialogue, trade summit to celebrate 70 years of Pak-Egypt ties

CAIRO: A two-day summit to celebrate the 70 years of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Egypt is being held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Cairo.



The two-day summit which will conclude on September 25 is being held to highlight the benefits of mutual collaboration between the two countries and to further capitalise on the opportunities presented by China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar is representing Pakistan at the conference.

Addressing the conference, Egyptian Minister of Planning Hala el-Saeed said, “Trade exchange between Egypt and Pakistan exceeded $200 million, reaching $231 million in 2017.”

Moreover, Cairo assured Islamabad of their co-operation for CPEC.



Director General of South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) Maria Sultan said, “The summit targets boosting future economic relationships and establishing sustainable connectivity between both countries.”

The forum will support and promote the exchange of ideas between the two countries as well as the commitment to constructive dialogue with the international community and regional partners.