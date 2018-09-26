PM Imran to take nation into confidence on govt's performance today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence on his government's performance today (Wednesday).

The premier's address to the nation will be aired at 05:15pm and he will discuss the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government's performance in the last 40 days.

PM Imran took oath as premier on August 16 following his party's victory in the 2018 General Election.

During his last televised address to the nation earlier this month, the premier termed the water crisis to be the biggest issue of the country and sought assistance from overseas Pakistanis to help overcome it.

PM Imran said that it was crucial for Pakistan to build dams as failure to do so could be detrimental to its future generations.

He lauded Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for taking initiative for construction of dams which was primary responsibility of the politicians, saying: “Experts say if we do not make dams we will face a drought in seven years. We have to start making dams from today.”

