Government to take custody of KP Ehtesab Commission

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided to take custody of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ehtesab Commission's assets, Geo News reported on Sunday.



According to sources, the assets will be handed over to the province's Establishment and Administration Department.

Further, the Ehtesab Commission's cases will be transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Directorate of Anti Corruption.

The regular staff will either be given a golden handshake or added to the surplus pool, whereas the fate of 41 contractual employees will be decided by the provincial cabinet.

Speaking to Geo News, KP Secretary Establishment Arshad Majeed said, "Implementation on the provincial government's decision to close down the commission is under way."

"In this regard, a repeal act will be sent to the government for approval," he added.

The commission was established in 2014 through the Ehtesab Commission Act.