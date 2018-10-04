DG NAB meets judges hearing corruption references against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi on Thursday met the judges hearing corruption references against the Sharif family.



Mangi arrived at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where he met with accountability court judges Mohammad Bashir and Arshad Malik, sources informed Geo News.

They said the meeting took place in the chamber of Justice Malik after the time for judicial proceedings had ended. The meeting lasted for one-and-a-half hour.

The sources further said the supervisor of Panamagate prosecution team, Sardar Muzaffar, was also present at the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Bashir had given the Avenfield properties reference against former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine. Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one year sentence without any fine.



Justice Malik has been hearing Alazizia and Flagship references against the former premier and his family.

Reached for comment on the meeting, Mangi said they faced issues including the issue of an office for investigating officers.

"Our lawyers have a small room here; there is air conditioning problem as well," the DG NAB said. He said the Panama case had concluded and now they had nothing to do with these references.

"We are not even a witness in these cases now," he said. "Whatever is to be now is to be done by the courts."