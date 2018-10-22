Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Bloodshed of Kashmiris a 'blot on UN's conscience': info minister

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said the bloodshed in occupied Kashmir by Indian security forces is a blot on the conscience of the United Nations.

The information minister regretted that Kashmiris are facing Indian brutalities due to the failure of the world body in providing their right to self-determination.

Chaudhry strongly condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied valley and reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir for realising their right to self-determination.

“The ever-increasing Indian repression in occupied Kashmir in itself is a confession of defeat by India,” he upheld.

Nine Kashmiris were martyred on Sunday and at least 50 others were wounded in clashes with Indian forces in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir.

A strike is being observed in the occupied valley today against the atrocities of the Indian forces. Schools, stores and business are closed in occupied Kashmir as the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik called for a complete shutdown.

Mobile telephone services were suspended in the area as protests spread, including to Srinagar where police used tear gas to disperse crowds.

