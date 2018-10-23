Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
Seven burnt to death as van carrying petrol collides with truck in Mach

MASTUNG: Seven people were killed as a van carrying petrol and a truck collided near Mach in Bolan district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Police officials said the van carrying petrol collided with a truck near the Quetta-Sibi National Highway. Five people burnt to death on the spot as the van caught fire.

Two others were injured and were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

Three cars which were parked nearby also caught fire in the incident.

“The petrol in the van was being taken from Quetta to Sibi,” police officials added.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

