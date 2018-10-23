Diplomatic enclave row: Woman who threatened cops granted bail

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted bail to Dr Shehla Shakeel Sethi, who was arrested earlier this week for threatening police personnel for not allowing her into the diplomatic enclave.



Approving Dr Sethi’s bail, Judge Adnan Rasheed directed her to pay Rs 50,000 in bail bonds.

On October 21, the US-based doctor who had recently returned to Pakistan was sent to jail on judicial remand. A day earlier, Islamabad police had arrested her.

A case was registered against Dr Sethi after she threatened police personnel and hurled abuses and life threats at them when they tried to stop her from entering with a car sans a number plate.

An FIR was registered on behalf of Assistant Sub-Inspector Police Tahir Farooq in the Secretariat Police Station, however, she had been let go at the time due to the absence of a woman police officer.