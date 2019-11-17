Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 17 2019
By
Web Desk

Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister's 'unfounded remarks'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday rejected the 'unfounded' remarks by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, stating that it would continue to raise the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir. 

READ MORE: Kashmir conference urges world not to ignore rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

"We firmly reject the unfounded remarks reportedly made by the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) in an interview with a French newspaper and in interaction with certain other media outlets," read a statement from the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The foreign office said that it was unfortunate that the BJP-led government continued to manufacture facts with regard to the issue of terrorism and the situation in occupied Kashmir.

"This outburst is yet another reflection of India’s characteristic hubris and the BJP government's well-known smear campaign against Pakistan," stated the press release.

The press release responded to the Indian external affairs minister's remarks by stating that Kulbhushan Jadhav was the face of Indian terrorism that was being exported to Pakistan.

Pakistan said that despite its state-terrorism, the Indian government had failed to suppress the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir who are demanding self-determination, a right which has been granted to them by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The press release condemned India for housing elements that were 'preaching hate and carrying out hate crimes' particularly against its minorities.

Pakistan called into question India's claims about there being peace in occupied Kashmir, stating that the peace was not visible to the outside world.

"India would be well-advised to move away from its obsession with Pakistan and also from its continued denial of reality," stated the press release.

Pakistan said that it would continue to raise the voice and plight of the people of occupied Kashmir and would push for a peaceful resolution to the international Kashmir dispute.

In an interview, the Indian external affairs minister had asked Pakistan to hand over alleged militants that New Delhi claims Pakistan has if it wants to improve ties with India. 

More From Pakistan:

KP government to launch Public Toilet Finder app on Nov 19

KP government to launch Public Toilet Finder app on Nov 19

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Men shoot dead girl, wound four others over land dispute in Lahore

Men shoot dead girl, wound four others over land dispute in Lahore

 Updated one minute ago
Kasur man suffering from 'depression' confesses to killing son: police

Kasur man suffering from 'depression' confesses to killing son: police

 Updated 3 hours ago
Fazl denies deal with govt, says PML-Q no longer a govt ally

Fazl denies deal with govt, says PML-Q no longer a govt ally

 Updated 3 hours ago
Body of Karachi man who fell in 150-foot well still not pulled out a day later

Body of Karachi man who fell in 150-foot well still not pulled out a day later

 Updated 3 hours ago
Violation of undertaking will be a serious crime: govt warns Nawaz

Violation of undertaking will be a serious crime: govt warns Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Watch: Gujranwala shopkeeper makes robbers flee by firing at them

Watch: Gujranwala shopkeeper makes robbers flee by firing at them

Updated 6 hours ago
PML-Q is an ally of the govt and will remain so: Pervaiz Elahi

PML-Q is an ally of the govt and will remain so: Pervaiz Elahi

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Imran directs legal team to review LHC verdict

PM Imran directs legal team to review LHC verdict

 Updated 8 hours ago
Azadi March protests continue as JUI-F blocks highways across country

Azadi March protests continue as JUI-F blocks highways across country

 Updated 10 hours ago
PM Imran takes two-day break to spend time with family

PM Imran takes two-day break to spend time with family

 Updated 12 hours ago
Economy back on track: Hafeez Sheikh

Economy back on track: Hafeez Sheikh

 Updated 13 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM