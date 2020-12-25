Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Reuters

Turkey wants better ties with Israel, but its policy towards Palestine is unacceptable: President Erdogan

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. — Reuters FILE
  • Turkish President Erdogan said that Turkey wishes to establish better ties with Israel
  • Israel's policy towards Palestine is unacceptable and a 'red line' for Ankara 
  • Turkey has resumed intelligence talks with Israel
  • Turkey and Israel, former allies, expelled each other’s top diplomats in 2018 

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that his country wishes to establish better diplomatic relations with Israel, but added that Israel's policy towards Palestinians is “unacceptable” and a “red line” for Ankara.

He also said that intelligence talks have resumed between the two sides.

The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

Related: Erdogan hails Pakistan's freeing of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said Turkey had issues with “people at the top level” in Israel and that ties could have been “very different” if it were not for those issues.

“The Palestine policy is our red line. It is impossible for us to accept Israel’s Palestine policies. Their merciless acts there are unacceptable,” Erdogan said.

“If there were no issues at the top level, our ties could have been very different,” he added. “We would like to bring our ties to a better point.”

Turkey and Israel, former allies, expelled each other’s top diplomats in 2018 over clashes when dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza border. Ankara and Tel Aviv continue to trade with one another.

In August, Israel accused Turkey of giving passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, describing the move as “a very unfriendly step” which his government would raise with Turkish officials.

Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, and the group has fought three wars with Israel since then. Turkey says Hamas is a legitimate political movement that was elected democratically.

Israel, which has formalised ties with four Muslim countries this year, said on Wednesday it was working towards normalising ties with a fifth Muslim nation, possibly in Asia. Tunisia said on Tuesday it did not intend to normalise ties.

Ankara has slammed the U.S.-brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, with Erdogan previously threatening to suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE and withdraw its envoy. It also slammed Bahrain’s decision to formalise ties as a blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

Palestinians have censured the U.S.-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their statehood demand. Egypt and Israel established full relations in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Israel will hold a snap election in March after parliament failed on Tuesday to meet a deadline to pass a budget.

More From World:

Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?

Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?
Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?

Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?
'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal

'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal
Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza
WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says

WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says
WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach

WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach
Britain and Europe likely to announce post-Brexit trade deal today

Britain and Europe likely to announce post-Brexit trade deal today
Tethyan Copper Company starts attachment of Pakistani institutions' assets

Tethyan Copper Company starts attachment of Pakistani institutions' assets
UK papers accept mistake in accusing Pakistan for imported COVID-19 cases

UK papers accept mistake in accusing Pakistan for imported COVID-19 cases
Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June

Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June
Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'

Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'
Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Latest

view all