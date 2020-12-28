Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi in first week of January 2021

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File/Geo.tv

  • PM Imran Khan to meet PTI officials, leaders of govt's coalition parties in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas
  • Premier to also address an event for youth in Hyderabad
  • PM earlier today vowed govt would go after all people maligning state institutions
  • "We have to give a befitting response to the anti-military narrative," he had said

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, in the first week of January 2021.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan would also travel to Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during his Karachi visit where he is expected to meet PTI officials, as well as leaders of the ruling party's coalition partners.

The premier would also address an event for youth in Hyderabad, the sources added.

Govt to track down 'sponsored people'

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan vowed that his PTI-led government would go after all individuals, including 'sponsored people', who are running a social media campaign against the state institutions alongside foreign agencies.

Read more: PM Imran says govt to track down those who malign state institutions on social media

Referencing a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps in Balochistan a day ago in which seven soldiers were martyred, the prime minister said the Pakistan Army was a state institution and, therefore, protecting it was a national responsibility.

"We have to give a befitting response to the anti-military narrative," he said, directing his government to ensure the safety and security of the armed forces and other institutions in Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi tears up while talking about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi tears up while talking about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque
PMA urges govt, political parties to think about COVID-19, not jalsas

PMA urges govt, political parties to think about COVID-19, not jalsas
How can NA speaker confirm receiving my resignation when I never sent it? asks PML-N lawmaker

How can NA speaker confirm receiving my resignation when I never sent it? asks PML-N lawmaker
Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan 'severely ill': PML-N

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan 'severely ill': PML-N
CPEC now a household word in Pakistan, says Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

CPEC now a household word in Pakistan, says Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani
Karachi coronavirus update: Lockdown imposed in several UCs of District West

Karachi coronavirus update: Lockdown imposed in several UCs of District West
Pakistan extends coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound UK travelers till Jan 4

Pakistan extends coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound UK travelers till Jan 4
Pakistan shows 'deep concern' over health conditions of incarcerated Kashmiri leaders

Pakistan shows 'deep concern' over health conditions of incarcerated Kashmiri leaders
Supporters of 'incompetent' govt are also culprits: Fazl

Supporters of 'incompetent' govt are also culprits: Fazl
Shibli Faraz reveals why talks can't be held with Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman

Shibli Faraz reveals why talks can't be held with Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman
WATCH: Bilawal drives Maryam to Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's resting place

WATCH: Bilawal drives Maryam to Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's resting place
7-year-old child's body recovered from a well in Lahore

7-year-old child's body recovered from a well in Lahore

Latest

view all