Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre in Pakistan

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

  • Petrol will now be sold for Rs106 per litre across Pakistan
  • OGRA had recommended an increase in price of petrol by Rs10.68 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to increase the price of petrol by Rs2.31 per litre, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister House. 

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan expected to rise from Jan 2021, sources say

According to the press release, PM Imran Khan rejected the summary forwarded to him by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which had recommended an increase in the price of petrol by Rs10.68 per litre. 

OGRA had also recommended an increase in the price of diesel by Rs8.37 per litre. However, the PM House said that the premier had rejected the suggestions and instead, approved an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.31 per litre and Rs1.80 per litre respectively. 

 The PM House said that OGRA had recommended an increase in prices of other petroleum products such as kerosene oil by Rs10.92 per litre and light diesel by Rs14.87. However, the premier approved a hike in the price of kerosene oil by Rs3.36 and agreed to an increase in the price of light diesel by Rs3.95. 

Petrol will now be available for Rs106 per litre while diesel will be sold for Rs110.24 per litre. 

The new price of kerosene oil is Rs73.65 per litre and light diesel oil will be available for Rs71.81. The new prices are applicable from midnight tonight till January 15.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Last sunset of 2020 in various cities across Pakistan

WATCH: Last sunset of 2020 in various cities across Pakistan
New Year's Eve: KP Police deploy 3,000 personnel for security in Peshawar

New Year's Eve: KP Police deploy 3,000 personnel for security in Peshawar
PM Imran Khan extends fixed tax regime for construction sector till December 31, 2021

PM Imran Khan extends fixed tax regime for construction sector till December 31, 2021
'Schools across Pakistan should be reopened on January 11'

'Schools across Pakistan should be reopened on January 11'
NA speaker dismisses 'unverified' PML-N MNAs' resignations

NA speaker dismisses 'unverified' PML-N MNAs' resignations
JUI-F district leader among 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple in Karak

JUI-F district leader among 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple in Karak
Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday
China approves its first coronavirus vaccine

China approves its first coronavirus vaccine
IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license

IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license
Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone
Asifa Bhutto's message to Pakistan on how to celebrate New Year 2021

Asifa Bhutto's message to Pakistan on how to celebrate New Year 2021
EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake

EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake

Latest

view all