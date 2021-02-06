Can't connect right now! retry
Hira Mani says Mahira Khan is the most beautiful girl in world

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has said that superstar Mahira Khan is the most beautiful girl in the world as the two engaged in sweet Instagram banter on Saturday.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her dazzling pictures.

She wrote in the caption, “Main heroine hun (I am a heroine)” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.

The endearing photos caught the attention of Mahira Khan who also dropped a sweet comment, saying “Pyaaaari heroine” followed by heart-eyed emoji.

Responding to it, Hira Mani said, “Mahira Khan janoooo app se kam piyari you are the most piyari lerki in the world.”

The stunning photos of Hira has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

