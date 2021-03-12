Can't connect right now! retry
Adnan Siddiqui delights fans with throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui mesmerised his fans with adorable throwback photos with Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Adnan, who is an avid social media user, turned to Instagram and shared the photos with Jolie and Brad Pitt from a party at Taj Mahal Palace.

He wrote, “What are the odds that some bygone treasures will pop up on my phone memory a day after I mused about what memories leave in their wake when they come calling!”

“A Mighty Heart will always hold an indisputably prized place in my heart for professional and personal reasons,” he referred to the film with Angelina Jolie.

“Looking at these photographs, I suddenly have an overwhelming urge to go back in time at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba and relive the glory days.”

Adnan Siddiqui worked with Angelina Jolie in film The Mighty Heart, released in 2007.

The film was directed by Michael Winterbottom and was co-produced by Brad Pitt.

