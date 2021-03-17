Security forces eliminate TTP terrorist during operation in Swat

Representational image of soldiers. Photo: File.

Security forces kill a TTP terrorist in Swat during an intelligence-based operation.

One of the terrorists has been apprehended by the security forces.

Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians were martyred.

SWAT: Security forces on Wednesday killed a TTP commander in Kanju, Swat, during an intelligence-based operation (IB), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Per the military's media wing, the operation was conducted upon receiving confirmation related to the presence of terrorists in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist —identified as Mukarram — was killed, while another terrorist was apprehended. Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians embraced martyrdom.



According to the statement, both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), demolition of schools, extortion, and targeted killings.