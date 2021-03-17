Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Security forces eliminate TTP terrorist during operation in Swat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Representational image of soldiers. Photo: File.
  • Security forces kill a TTP terrorist in Swat during an intelligence-based operation.
  • One of the terrorists has been apprehended by the security forces.
  • Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians were martyred.

SWAT: Security forces on Wednesday killed a TTP commander in Kanju, Swat, during an intelligence-based operation (IB), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. 

Per the military's media wing, the operation was conducted upon receiving confirmation related to the presence of terrorists in the area. 

Related items

During an intense exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist —identified as Mukarram — was killed, while another terrorist was apprehended. Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians embraced martyrdom.

According to the statement, both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), demolition of schools, extortion, and targeted killings.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan plans to reshuffle federal cabinet: sources

PM Imran Khan plans to reshuffle federal cabinet: sources
Maryam Nawaz's bail cannot be suspended immediately, says LHC

Maryam Nawaz's bail cannot be suspended immediately, says LHC
Bilawal regrets 'misuse' of blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers

Bilawal regrets 'misuse' of blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers
Religious affairs ministry orders changing coronavirus prevention slogan

Religious affairs ministry orders changing coronavirus prevention slogan
Karachi University extends deadline for BA External Annual Exam 2020 form submission

Karachi University extends deadline for BA External Annual Exam 2020 form submission
In letter to NA speaker, PM Imran Khan urges formation of committee for electoral reforms

In letter to NA speaker, PM Imran Khan urges formation of committee for electoral reforms
BIEK issues model papers for more subjects

BIEK issues model papers for more subjects
Coronavirus: Micro-smart lockdowns to be imposed in Karachi's District Central

Coronavirus: Micro-smart lockdowns to be imposed in Karachi's District Central

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'With talk of electronic voting system, new way being devised to steal elections'

'With talk of electronic voting system, new way being devised to steal elections'
Won't rest till qabza mafia is dealt with: CM Buzdar assures PM Imran Khan

Won't rest till qabza mafia is dealt with: CM Buzdar assures PM Imran Khan
Gift of 500,000 vaccine doses from China arrives in Pakistan

Gift of 500,000 vaccine doses from China arrives in Pakistan

Latest

view all