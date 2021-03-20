Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note over FIAF award win

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note over FIAF award win

Bollywood A-lister Amitabh Bachchan recently showcased his gratitude over a recent FIAF award win.

The actor penned the note over on Instagram, right alongside a picture of him at the event.

In the caption he wrote, “I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today.”

“Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films.”

Check it out below:



