pakistan
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Rana Javaid

Education boards in Sindh struggle with funds to conduct matric, intermediate exams

Rana Javaid

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

File photo of students appearing in exams.
  • Education Board chairpersons write letter to the Sindh government, informing it about a dearth of funds.
  • Sindh government has to give a grant of more than Rs3 billion to the boards, reads the letter.
  • Lack of funds may hinder the process of exams for matric and intermediate this year.

KARACHI: The chairpersons of the education boards in Sindh have written a letter to the government, informing it a dearth of funds that may interfere with how matric and intermediate exams are held this year.

The Sindh government has to give a grant of more than Rs3 billion to the boards, reads the letter.

Photo: Geo. tv

The chairpersons lamented that the Sindh government is not paying the grants, which is why salaries of employees are pending.

It is difficult to conduct examinations if the grant is not given immediately, the letter read.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Sukkur board said that if the grant is not received, the boards "will have to conduct examinations by begging". 

The Hyderabad board's head said teachers are not ready to work with the board due to non-payment.

The board heads said the government did not revert back to them despite several attempts made for contact.

