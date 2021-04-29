PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special plane carrying coronavirus vaccines. Photo: File

PIA special plane arrives in Islamabad from Beijing carrying coronavirus vaccines.



PK6852 lands at Islamabad airport from Beijing carrying over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines.



The second flight of the national airline will arrive in Pakistan at 12 noon.



A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special plane arrived in Islamabad from Beijing carrying doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to sources, PK6852 landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing carrying over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines.

Sources said that around one million vaccines are being brought to Pakistan by three Boeing 777 planes.



The second flight of the national airline will arrive in Pakistan at 12 noon and the third at midnight.

"Three more PIA 777s arrived in #Beijing - #China to carry another large consignment of #COVID19 vaccines as part of a larger initiative to combat the pandemic," the national airlines said on Twitter.

"On the behest of the Government of Pakistan, we would continue to serve this great nation at the time of crisis," it added.

The spokesperson of the national flag carrier, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, had said a day earlier that three Boeing 777 planes had been sent to China for procurement of coronavirus vaccines.