Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi reports cases of new coronavirus variant B1135: Sindh health minister

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

  • A new coronavirus variant called 'B1135' has been detected in Karachi.
  • The provincial minister fears that the new variant can rapidly spread in Sindh, especially Karachi.
  • Minister says inter-city bus service will be shut down from tomorrow to curb the spread of the virus till May 30.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Thursday said that along with the UK variant, a new variant called 'B1135' has also been detected in the coronavirus cases reported in Karachi.

The minister said that out of 22 coronavirus cases that were investigated, the UK variant was confirmed in 18 cases, while the B1135 variant was confirmed in two cases.

Read more: Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports 5,480 new infections, with 9.6% positivity rate

She regretted that despite launching a request with the government several times, the federation did not quarantine the passengers coming from the UK.

The provincial minister feared that the new variant can rapidly spread in Sindh, especially Karachi.

She noted that inter-city bus services will be shut down from tomorrow to curb the spread of the virus till May 30.

Pechucho reiterated the need for implementation of coronavirus protocols, saying that people should be careful, wear masks and maintain social distance.

Read more: UK coronavirus variant has significantly higher death rate: study

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 9.6% on Thursday after the country reported over 5,000 new infections.

According to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,480 people tested positive for the coronavirus, after 57,013 tests were conducted across the country.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 815,711, with 281,385 cases and 4,629 deaths reported in Sindh so far.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia
Karachi NA-249 by-poll: Miftah Ismail requests for extension in polling time

Karachi NA-249 by-poll: Miftah Ismail requests for extension in polling time
PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow

PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow
Pakistan to receive more rainfall than usual this year

Pakistan to receive more rainfall than usual this year
On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents

On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents
Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3
PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad

PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad
PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi
PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index
LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details

LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details
PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran

PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran

Latest

view all