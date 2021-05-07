Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 07 2021
By
APP

Pakistan Army receives second batch of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese military

By
APP

Friday May 07, 2021

A file photo of Chinese (left) and Pakistani flags. — File photo

  • Pakistan Army received the first batch of vaccines from PLA on February 8.
  • It is the first foreign military to get vaccines from Chinese military.
  • First batch of CanSino vaccines also arrive in the country.

The Pakistani military received a second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China Military Online reported Friday.

Pakistan Army received the first batch of the vaccine from the Chinese PLA on February 8, becoming the first foreign military to get the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese military.

The vaccine was provided with the approval of the Central Military Commission, and at the request of the Pakistani military, according to China Military Online.

Meanwhile, the first batch of China’s CanSino COVID-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased in bulk also reached Pakistan a few days ago, CanSino Biologics told the Chinese media.

The bulk vaccines will now help Pakistan maufacture the vaccine locally to support the country's fight against COVID-19, the company told Xinhua.

The third phase trials of the CanSino vaccine had been conducted in Pakistan and it is the second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine that Pakistan approved for emergency use in the country.

Currently, Pakistan is facing a third wave of COVID-19 and the positivity rate has seen a sharp rise, forcing the authorities to continue tightening the anti-pandemic measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

