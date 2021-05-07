Remaining PSL 6 matches likely to be held in UAE: PCB

PSL logo. Photo: File

PCB and 6 franchises of PSL hold meeting on Friday.

UAE emerged as the likely venue to hold the remaining 20 matches of the PSL 6.

"We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the PSL 6," says PCB chief.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held a meeting on Friday to decide the future course of action related to the remaining 20 matches of PSL 6.

The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).



During the meeting, the UAE emerged as the preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches. Since the Pakistan cricket team is expected to depart for the United Kingdom on June 23, the PCB said that it will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time.

"We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors, said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. "While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the PSL 6.”



The PCB said it will also work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation, and visitors’ visas.

The board said it will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed



