Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 13 2021
By
APP

PM Imran Khan for Covid SOPs implementation, compassion toward poor on Eid ul Fitr

By
APP

Thursday May 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: As the nation is observing Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realize others' sufferings and hunger.

The realization and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society.

“The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model.

We should stick to the very passion to play a role to develop a human-friendly society,” the prime minister remarked.

He said the world was faced with the third wave of the pandemic, therefore the people should exercise extra caution and strictly abide by the anti-COVID precautions.

The precautions were also the injunctions of Islam as well as teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), he added.

Imran Khan asked the countrymen that while celebrating Eid, they should take special care of the poor and needy people, particularly the families suffering financially due to the pandemic.

He also called for remembering those who had sacrificed their lives for a greater cause to bring pride to the nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the occasion of Eid, the prayers and wishes of the Pakistani nation were with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to keep the country blessed with the Eid festivities and protect it against calamities.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement

Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement
PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa
Japan, Maldives ban travellers from India, Pakistan, other countries

Japan, Maldives ban travellers from India, Pakistan, other countries
Eid moon in N Waziristan: police file case against fake sighting

Eid moon in N Waziristan: police file case against fake sighting
Cabinet sub-committee recommends adding Shahbaz Sharif to ECL

Cabinet sub-committee recommends adding Shahbaz Sharif to ECL
Met dept warns of tropical cyclone likely developing in East Arabian Sea

Met dept warns of tropical cyclone likely developing in East Arabian Sea
'Pray for us': Hamas official urges Pakistan to raise its voice against Israel

'Pray for us': Hamas official urges Pakistan to raise its voice against Israel
CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan

CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan
Restaurants in Sindh allowed takeaway service during Eid holidays

Restaurants in Sindh allowed takeaway service during Eid holidays
'We stand with Gaza': PM Imran Khan reiterates support for Palestine

'We stand with Gaza': PM Imran Khan reiterates support for Palestine
#WeStandWithGaza: Pakistani Twitter angry over brutal Israel attacks on Palestinian Muslims

#WeStandWithGaza: Pakistani Twitter angry over brutal Israel attacks on Palestinian Muslims

Latest

view all